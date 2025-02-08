Left Menu

Anora Triumphs at 2025 Critics Choice Awards

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards celebrated remarkable achievements in film and television. 'Anora', a micro-budget film about a Brooklyn sex worker, won Best Picture, surprising its creator Sean Baker. The ceremony featured top contenders like 'Conclave' and 'Wicked', with notable television nominations including 'Shogun' and 'Abbott Elementary'.

Updated: 08-02-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:00 IST
A still from Anora ( Photo/ MAMI Mumbai Film Festival team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards unfolded with much fanfare on Saturday, February 8, as the film 'Anora' clinched the coveted Best Picture accolade. Directed by Sean Baker, 'Anora' managed to surpass formidable rivals such as 'A Complete Unknown', 'The Brutalist', and 'Dune: Part Two'. Baker expressed genuine surprise at the win, describing it as 'so unexpected.'

In his acceptance speech, Baker highlighted the impact of recognition from dedicated film critics and journalists. He attributed the film's micro-budget success, shot in New York City, to the dedication of his cast and crew. 'We put every dollar up on that screen,' he stated, emphasizing the challenges of creating a $6 million film in today's industry.

The narrative of 'Anora' revolves around a Brooklyn sex worker's entanglement with the Russian mafia, portrayed by Mikey Madison. The 30th annual awards ceremony, delayed from January 12 due to LA wildfires, was hosted by Chelsea Handler. Celebrating the year's best in film and television, the event highlighted acclaimed productions such as 'Conclave' and 'Wicked'. In the television category, 'Shogun' led with six nominations, while series like 'Abbott Elementary', 'Hacks', and 'The Diplomat' also shone with four nominations each. The ceremony was streamed live in India via Lionsgate Play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

