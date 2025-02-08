Vice President Warns Against Artificial Divides
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar cautioned against forces amplifying artificial divides such as caste and creed while speaking at a book launch. He described faith manipulations as exploitation and highlighted the importance of unity in diversity through the lens of 'Bharatiyata'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:35 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar issued a stern warning against those who seek to amplify artificial divides based on caste, class, and creed during an event on Saturday.
Speaking at the launch of the book 'I AM?' by Gopichand P Hinduja, Dhankhar expressed concern over manipulation in faith as a form of human exploitation.
He emphasized that the concept of 'Bharatiyata' illustrates unity in diversity and urged the need for respecting all faiths without converting others.
