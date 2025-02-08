Gyan Kumbh: A Spiritual Extravaganza at Maha Kumbh

The Gyan Kumbh, a major attraction at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, is captivating visitors with its blend of spirituality and cultural richness. Organized by the Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwari University, it started on January 10 and will run until February 16 in Sector Seven of the Maha Kumbh Nagar.

The camp, titled 'Brahmakumaris Swarnim Bharat Gyan Kumbh', aims to promote spiritual teachings and the vision of Ram Rajya. Featuring a 25-foot tableau of Chaitanya Devi and eight pillars representing key values, the camp advocates for an addiction-free society, moral leadership, and good governance.

Despite the recent tragedy of a stampede, attendance at the camp has remained strong. Visitors are drawn not only by the stunning displays but also by the holistic approach to health and harmony through engaging exhibitions. The Gyan Kumbh offers a unique experience, imparting wisdom and promoting a drug-free, peaceful society.

(With inputs from agencies.)