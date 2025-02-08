Rashmi Desai on Bridging TV and Film: A Journey of Conviction

Renowned television star Rashmi Desai has opened up about the challenges that actors from the small screen encounter when attempting to transition into the film industry. Despite improvements, Desai believes that convincing filmmakers to cast them in diverse roles remains a formidable task.

Famous for her roles in popular TV serials such as 'Uttaran' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak', as well as her stint on 'Bigg Boss', Desai acknowledges that breaking into films is still not easy. She emphasizes the exhaustive process of proving oneself repeatedly even after years of experience.

Desai expressed gratitude for her role in the film 'Hisaab Barabar', where she plays a neighbor to R Madhavan's character. The satirical comedy, available on ZEE5, captures a nuanced character, showcasing Desai's comedic ambitions. The film also stars Kirti Kulhari and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)