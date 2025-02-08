Left Menu

Rashmi Desai on Bridging TV and Film: A Journey of Conviction

Rashmi Desai, popular TV actress, discusses challenges TV actors face in breaking into films. Despite improvements, convincing filmmakers remains difficult. Desai talks about her role in the satirical drama 'Hisaab Barabar' and her desire to explore comedy. The film is streaming on ZEE5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:43 IST
Rashmi Desai on Bridging TV and Film: A Journey of Conviction
Rashmi Desai
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned television star Rashmi Desai has opened up about the challenges that actors from the small screen encounter when attempting to transition into the film industry. Despite improvements, Desai believes that convincing filmmakers to cast them in diverse roles remains a formidable task.

Famous for her roles in popular TV serials such as 'Uttaran' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak', as well as her stint on 'Bigg Boss', Desai acknowledges that breaking into films is still not easy. She emphasizes the exhaustive process of proving oneself repeatedly even after years of experience.

Desai expressed gratitude for her role in the film 'Hisaab Barabar', where she plays a neighbor to R Madhavan's character. The satirical comedy, available on ZEE5, captures a nuanced character, showcasing Desai's comedic ambitions. The film also stars Kirti Kulhari and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025