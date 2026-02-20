Gold Shines Bright Amid Economic Gloom and Geopolitical Tensions

Gold prices surged on Friday following U.S. GDP data that lagged behind expectations, with inflation surprising on the upside. Concerns over U.S.-Iran tensions added fuel to investors' gold appetite, pushing spot gold up 0.8% to $5,039.42 an ounce by 09:04 a.m. the same day.

Economic growth in the U.S. decelerated sharply to a 1.4% annualized rate in Q4, overshadowing economist predictions of 3%, dampened by the government shutdown and weakened consumer spending. The Personal Consumption Expenditure index also rose to 0.4% in December, higher than the projected 0.3% increase.

Tai Wong, an independent metals trader, noted that the GDP miss and private credit concerns are supporting gold amid rising inflation. Additionally, U.S. policy considerations and threats concerning Iran's nuclear plan continue to keep gold in demand. Goldman Sachs predicts gold prices might hit $5,400 by the end of 2026.

