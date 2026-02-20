Left Menu

Cloudflare CEO Calls for Democratic AI Revolution

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince advocates for the democratization of AI, emphasizing inclusivity and accessibility. He urges a shift away from control by a few tech giants, calling for equitable access globally. Prince highlights the need for fair compensation for content creators and stresses cultural preservation within AI development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:51 IST
Artificial Intelligence
  • Country:
  • India

Cloudflare's CEO Matthew Prince made a compelling argument for spreading control of artificial intelligence (AI) at the AI Impact Summit. He insisted on not letting just five companies dominate this technology, but rather having it distributed among 500,000 companies worldwide.

Prince echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for democratizing technology, urging that AI must be accessible to everyone, irrespective of geography or economic status. He called for sustainable business models that ensure fairness and compensate creators.

Prince warned against AI becoming a tool of cultural homogenization, urging it to respect unique cultures and identities. He emphasized the importance of supporting small businesses, especially in the global south, and the need for affordable AI solutions accessible to all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

