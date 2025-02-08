Nathalie Handal: A Global Poet's Vision of a Borderless World

Nathalie Handal, a renowned US poet of Palestinian descent, emphasized the borderless nature of her literary vision during the Kolkata Literature Festival. Handal's writing reflects her lifelong experiences of frequent relocation, embodying a world without boundaries.

Her acclaimed works, including 'The Lives of Rain' and 'Love and Strange Horses,' depict a 'quintessential global citizen' experience that combines diverse nationalities and cultures. Handal described Kolkata as a city of positive energy and hope amid a divided world.

Prominent Bengali poets, including Subodh Sarkar, acknowledged Handal's work for its universal narrative of migration, resonating with their own tales. The event underscored literature's power to connect varied voices across continents.

