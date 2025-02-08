Left Menu

Nathalie Handal: A Global Poet's Vision of a Borderless World

Nathalie Handal, a celebrated US poet of Palestinian origin, discusses her evolving identity through travel and writing at the Kolkata Literature Festival. Her work, influenced by her nomadic lifestyle, aims to break international barriers through poetry, fostering peace. Fellow poets see her global perspective as uniting disparate voices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nathalie Handal, a renowned US poet of Palestinian descent, emphasized the borderless nature of her literary vision during the Kolkata Literature Festival. Handal's writing reflects her lifelong experiences of frequent relocation, embodying a world without boundaries.

Her acclaimed works, including 'The Lives of Rain' and 'Love and Strange Horses,' depict a 'quintessential global citizen' experience that combines diverse nationalities and cultures. Handal described Kolkata as a city of positive energy and hope amid a divided world.

Prominent Bengali poets, including Subodh Sarkar, acknowledged Handal's work for its universal narrative of migration, resonating with their own tales. The event underscored literature's power to connect varied voices across continents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

