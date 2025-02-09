Left Menu

Restorying the Climate: Loving a World on Fire

This article examines how storytelling and language can contribute to understanding and responding to the climate crisis. By drawing on insights from philosophers like Hannah Arendt and Walter Benjamin, it discusses how collective storytelling can inspire climate action and foster a deeper love of the world during difficult times.

Updated: 09-02-2025 09:02 IST
Restorying the Climate: Loving a World on Fire
In the face of unprecedented environmental challenges, communities are finding themselves at a loss for words, much like the Los Angeles fires in January and the devastating hurricanes in North Carolina and Florida last fall.

Philosophers like Hannah Arendt have explored how historical traumas disrupt our ability to describe and understand our world, urging us to contribute to meaning-making efforts.

Now, as climate change intensifies, thinkers advocate for 'restorying'—using dynamic storytelling to foster social cohesion and effective climate action, challenging existing solutions with collective narratives of hope and resilience.

