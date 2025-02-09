Call for Toll-Free Travel During Maha Kumbh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav urges for the waiver of toll fees for vehicles entering Uttar Pradesh during the Maha Kumbh, aiming to ease travel and reduce traffic bottlenecks. Heavy congestion is reported as devotees flock to Prayagraj, prompting Yadav to advocate for toll exemptions akin to entertainment tax waivers.
Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party, has called for the toll fees in Uttar Pradesh to be temporarily lifted during the Maha Kumbh festival. The event, drawing large crowds, is causing significant traffic congestion, and Yadav believes a toll waiver could alleviate these issues.
In a post on the social media platform X, Yadav argued that just as films can be made entertainment tax-free, vehicles could be made toll-free during this grand religious gathering. The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will run until February 26.
With thousands of devotees heading to Prayagraj, traffic jams have become a common sight. Yadav's proposal aims to ease this inconvenience, allowing smoother travel for visitors attending the festival.
