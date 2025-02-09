Aero India 2025: Showcasing India's Aviation Prowess
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the 15th edition of 'Aero India' in Bengaluru. The event highlights cutting-edge defence technologies and global aviation excellence. Billed as Asia's largest air show, it emphasizes India's commitment to innovation, strategic collaboration, and excellence in aerospace and defence.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced his participation in the 15th edition of 'Aero India' in Bengaluru, set to highlight cutting-edge defence technologies and global aviation excellence.
Widely recognized as Asia's largest air show, 'Aero India' is hosted at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka and organized by the Defence Exhibition Organisation under the Ministry of Defence.
The five-day event, scheduled for February 10-14, promises not only thrilling aerobatic displays but also a dynamic platform for international cooperation and strategic dialogue, reflecting India's commitment to the 'Make-in-India' initiative in the defence sector.
