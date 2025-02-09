Aero India 2025: Showcasing India's Aviation Prowess

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced his participation in the 15th edition of 'Aero India' in Bengaluru, set to highlight cutting-edge defence technologies and global aviation excellence.

Widely recognized as Asia's largest air show, 'Aero India' is hosted at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka and organized by the Defence Exhibition Organisation under the Ministry of Defence.

The five-day event, scheduled for February 10-14, promises not only thrilling aerobatic displays but also a dynamic platform for international cooperation and strategic dialogue, reflecting India's commitment to the 'Make-in-India' initiative in the defence sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)