Denzel Washington Reflects on Oscars and Broadway Transition

Denzel Washington expresses no disappointment over missing an Oscar nomination for 'Gladiator II'. Instead, he feels fulfilled working on 'Othello' on Broadway. Despite this recent snub, the veteran actor remains content, focusing on wisdom and growth. 'Gladiator II' secured a nomination for Best Costume Design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 09-02-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 14:26 IST
Denzel Washington

Hollywood veteran Denzel Washington remains unfazed over the lack of an Oscar nomination for his supporting role in 'Gladiator II'. Despite being snubbed in the 2025 Oscars, the two-time Academy Award winner continues to focus on new projects, including his upcoming Broadway appearance in 'Othello'.

Washington played a key role in Ridley Scott's sequel to the epic film 'Gladiator'. His portrayal of Macrinus, a former slave turned wealthy arms dealer, failed to earn him an Oscar nod. However, 'Gladiator II' did secure a nomination for Best Costume Design, recognizing the work of Janty Yates and David Crossman.

The seasoned actor, reflecting on his career, told The New York Times that he's dedicating his time to getting wiser and understanding more. At 70, he's enjoying his transition to Broadway, where he will perform in 'Othello' alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in March. Washington has a remarkable career with 10 Oscar nominations, including wins for 'Glory' and 'Training Day'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

