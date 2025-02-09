Tom Cruise's High-Flying Stunt: A Breathless Challenge

Hollywood icon Tom Cruise shocks fans with revelations about a risky stunt in his new film, ''Mission: Impossible 8.'' Hanging upside down from a plane at 10,000 feet, Cruise frequently lost consciousness, often passing out due to oxygen deprivation.

The actor, famous for performing daring stunts from scaling skyscrapers to skydiving, encountered significant challenges with this scene. ''When you're going over 130 miles per hour, it's tough to get oxygen,'' Cruise told Empire magazine. His determination and meticulous training were tested as he worked to regulate his breathing.

The sequence from ''Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'' showcases Cruise's relentless dedication to his craft. Directed by returning collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, the film is expected to hit theaters in May, promising viewers an exhilarating adventure.

