David Schwimmer Urges Elon Musk to Ban Kanye West from Platform Over Anti-Semitic Remarks

Actor David Schwimmer has requested Elon Musk to remove Kanye West from X after West's anti-Semitic comments. Schwimmer highlights the potential harm to the Jewish community and condemns West's controversial statements, urging immediate action against hate speech on social media platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-02-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 18:14 IST
Kanye West
Actor David Schwimmer, known for his role in 'Friends,' has called on Elon Musk, the owner of X, to ban rapper Kanye West from the social media platform. The plea comes in response to West's recent anti-Semitic statements and his claim of having 'dominion' over his wife Bianca Censori.

Schwimmer, who is Jewish, used his Instagram to express his concerns, sharing images of Kanye West with inflammatory comments like 'I AM A NAZI.' He argued that such rhetoric could incite violence against the Jewish community and stressed the need to stop giving West a megaphone.

West, who has a history of making controversial statements, reiterated his anti-Semitic views on X. Previously suspended for posting a swastika, West continues to cause outrage while Schwimmer calls for a stronger reaction from social media platforms.

