Pir Panjal Winter Festival: A Celebration of Culture and Empowerment

The Indian Army inaugurated the Pir Panjal winter festival in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. This 51-day event promises a vibrant showcase of sports and cultural activities, engaging the youth in meaningful ways and promoting a healthier, drug-free lifestyle.

With exciting elements like U-25 boys' cricket, volleyball tournaments, folk dance performances, and a dance talent hunt, the festival highlights artistic and athletic prowess. School and college students have the opportunity to shine through solo and group singing competitions, science and arts exhibitions, alongside various contests in painting, essay writing, and elocution.

The concluding live musical performance by a famous artist adds further allure, aiming to strengthen the bond between the army and the community. The initiative serves as a transformative force, encouraging young individuals from marginalized areas to engage in positive, life-affirming activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)