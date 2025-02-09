Left Menu

Aero India 2025: A High-Flying Showdown of Stealth Giants

Aero India 2025 will debut the Russian Su-57 and American F-35 Lightning II fifth-generation fighter jets in an unprecedented event. Hosted in Bengaluru, this air show will feature 900 exhibitors and mark a significant milestone in global defense collaboration, drawing defense experts and enthusiasts worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 20:30 IST
For the first time, the Aero India mega event will see the participation of two of the world's most advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft, the Russian Su-57 and the American F-35 Lightning II, announced the Defence Ministry on Sunday.

Promoted as Asia's largest air show, the 15th edition will be hosted at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, from February 10-14. With participation from over 900 exhibitors, including 150 international companies, the event promises to be the biggest 'Aero India' to date.

This year's theme, 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities,' encapsulates the rare presence of the Su-57 and F-35, underscoring India's growing role as a hub for international defense and aerospace collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

