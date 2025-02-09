Aero India 2025: A Showcase of Global Aerial Prowess

The Yelahanka Air Force Station is abuzz as the much-anticipated Aero India show returns, bringing with it a promise of thrilling aerial displays and groundbreaking technological showcases. Opening on Monday, the event will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, emphasizing India's growing prowess in aerospace and defense capabilities.

A central theme titled 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities' underscores the five-day event, which will feature impressive aerial formations, including one led by the Indian Air Force's Tejas and another by women pilots flying Rafales. The participation of advanced fighter jets like the US's F-35 and Russia's Su-57 marks a significant moment in global defense collaboration.

The event, covering over 42,000 square meters and hosting more than 900 exhibitors from around the world, is set to be the largest ever. It serves not just as a platform for showcasing technology but also as a strategic hub for fostering international partnerships and enhancing defense cooperation, as articulated by Singh during the pre-event press conference.

