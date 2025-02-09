Farewell to Gyalo Thondup: A Pillar of Tibetan Legacy

Gyalo Thondup, the elder brother of the Dalai Lama, passed away at his residence in Kalimpong, West Bengal, at the age of 97, according to a senior official's statement on Sunday. Thondup, who had been bed-ridden for the past two weeks, died on Saturday afternoon with his son and grand-daughter present.

His last rites are scheduled for February 11, awaiting the arrival of other family members. Meanwhile, the Dalai Lama, currently in Karnataka, participated in a prayer session at a monastery in Bylakuppe town to honor Thondup's memory.

The Dalai Lama expressed gratitude for Thondup's contributions, particularly his efforts lobbying foreign governments, including the United States, for the Tibetan cause. Settling in Kalimpong since 1952, Thondup was a prominent advocate for Tibet, frequently traveling globally.

