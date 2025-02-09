Actor's Remarks on Ambedkar Spark Controversy

A fresh controversy erupted on Sunday when actor Rahul Solapurkar referred to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar as a 'Brahmin' in the context of Vedic knowledge, following his contentious remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In the face of significant backlash, Solapurkar apologized for his choice of words regarding Ambedkar, acknowledging the impact on the revered social reformer and Constitution architect's legacy.

Following protests and criticism, Solapurkar, who has appeared in numerous Marathi films, publicly expressed regret and committed to avoiding misleading statements about national icons in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)