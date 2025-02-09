Left Menu

Actor's Remarks on Ambedkar Spark Controversy

Actor Rahul Solapurkar faced backlash for calling Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar a 'Brahmin' for his knowledge in a podcast that also sparked controversy over his comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, leading to protests and his subsequent apology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-02-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 21:38 IST
Actor's Remarks on Ambedkar Spark Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

A fresh controversy erupted on Sunday when actor Rahul Solapurkar referred to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar as a 'Brahmin' in the context of Vedic knowledge, following his contentious remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In the face of significant backlash, Solapurkar apologized for his choice of words regarding Ambedkar, acknowledging the impact on the revered social reformer and Constitution architect's legacy.

Following protests and criticism, Solapurkar, who has appeared in numerous Marathi films, publicly expressed regret and committed to avoiding misleading statements about national icons in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025