Malayalam Cinema Mourns the Loss of Ajith Vijayan

Malayalam actor Ajith Vijayan, aged 57, has passed away. He is survived by his wife Dhanya and daughters Gayatri and Gowri. Known for his notable roles and originating from a family with deep artistic roots, he left a memorable impact on the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 09-02-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 23:47 IST
  • India

Malayalam cinema is mourning the loss of Ajith Vijayan, who passed away at 57. The actor, known for his roles in popular films such as 'Oru Indian Pranayakatha,' brought a unique charm to the screen.

Vijayan's contribution to the industry extends beyond his filmography, rooted in a legacy of art with his grandfather being the esteemed Kathakali artist Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair, and his grandmother the renowned Mohiniyattam exponent Kalamandalam Kalyanikutti Amma.

Vijayan's passing leaves a void in the Malayalam film industry, as he was cherished not only for his acting prowess but also for his dedication to the craft. He is survived by his wife Dhanya and daughters Gayatri and Gowri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

