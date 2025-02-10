Actor Sparks Controversy with Remarks on Ambedkar and Shivaji Maharaj

Rahul Solapurkar has become the center of a new controversy after describing Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar as a 'Brahmin' in a Vedic context of acquiring knowledge. This comes just days after his comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj sparked protests.

In response to mounting backlash, Solapurkar issued an apology on Sunday, expressing regret over his remarks about Ambedkar, the well-known social reformer and chief architect of India's Constitution. In a video recently circulated on social media, Solapurkar claimed Ambedkar, born into a Bahujan family, was later adopted by his teacher, who gave him his renowned surname. 'In the Vedas, it is said that a man who gains knowledge becomes a Brahmin. In that sense, Ambedkar was Brahmin because he gained knowledge,' said Solapurkar, known for his roles in several Marathi films.

The actor's statements drew sharp criticism from NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad, who condemned Solapurkar's remarks. Awhad released a video on X, saying, "Rahul Solapurkar has now crossed all limits. He should be beaten with shoes wherever he is seen. It is people like him, driven by casteist ideologies, who have ruined Maharashtra and the country." In light of the criticism, Solapurkar apologized, stating, 'I have given multiple lectures on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar. I am completely unaware of why such videos are being circulated on social media. Once again, I apologize to everybody for the remarks I made. In future, I will not make any incorrect statements about national icons.'

Adding to the controversy, Solapurkar also made contentious remarks in a recent podcast about Shivaji Maharaj's legendary escape from Agra Fort in 1666. Solapurkar stated the iconic warrior king escaped by bribing Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's officials, rather than the popular account involving a basket of sweets. Following protests from Maratha groups, Solapurkar resigned as a trustee of the Pune-based Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) and expressed regret for using the term 'bribe' and offending those who hold Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in high esteem.

(With inputs from agencies.)