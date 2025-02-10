Left Menu

Ed Sheeran's Bengaluru Street Performance Halted by Police

Ed Sheeran's street performance in Bengaluru was halted by police due to permission issues, causing fan disappointment. Sheeran clarified on Instagram that they had permission. Despite the setback, Sheeran performed a scheduled concert later that night, sharing the stage with Indian singer Shilpa Rao.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:38 IST
Ed Sheeran

British singer Ed Sheeran's impromptu street performance in Bengaluru came to a sudden halt on Sunday when local police intervened, sparking discontent among fans.

While performing his famous song 'Shape of You,' Sheeran was approached by a policeman who unplugged his microphone, explaining that the performance did not have the necessary permissions for the bustling Church Street.

Sheeran later addressed the incident on Instagram, asserting that they indeed had permission. The singer, on tour in India, went on to captivate a large audience at a successful concert later that evening, performing alongside Indian artist Shilpa Rao.

(With inputs from agencies.)

