Kamran Taylor Wins at International Young Chef Olympiad

Kamran Taylor, a promising young chef from England, triumphed at the world's largest culinary competition for young chefs, the IIHM International Young Chef Olympiad. In its 11th edition, the event featured 50 countries competing for top honors.

The Grand Finale saw Armenia's Arsen Armenakyan clinching the silver, while Yves Gabriel Cabrera Po from the Philippines grabbed the bronze. The competition highlighted culinary diplomacy with a unique challenge won by India's Chef Aliakbar Mustafa Rampurawala and UAE's Jasmin Ali Maher Lutfi Jarrar.

Dr. Suborno Bose, Chairman of the Olympiad, emphasized the importance of culinary arts in promoting global unity. With a venue in Goa, the event underscored collaboration, inclusivity, and sustainability within the hospitality sector, aligning with progressive educational initiatives by IIHM.

(With inputs from agencies.)