Chaos in Prayagraj: Traffic Turmoil Disrupts Maha Kumbh Mela

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, blasted the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday for the severe traffic congestion disrupting the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. He claimed that the logjam has led to a shortage of essential commodities, leaving many devotees visiting the Mela inconvenienced.

Criticizing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav remarked that no responsible officials were overseeing the situation. Yadav stated that the chief minister and several key ministers have proved ineffective as the jammed roads impede the availability of food grains, medicines, and fuel. He described the condition of exhausted devotees and residents as worsening hourly.

Yadav's call for competent leadership and claims of increased chaos were supported by a video shared on social media. The video featured affected people speaking out about the crisis. Amid traffic jams, stranded individuals, especially women, face inadequate facilities to meet essential needs. Yadav also highlighted the neglect shown towards constables and sanitation workers and lamented the insufficient ground-level action by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)