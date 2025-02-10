Left Menu

Chaos in Prayagraj: Traffic Turmoil Disrupts Maha Kumbh Mela

Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the Uttar Pradesh government for traffic chaos during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, leading to shortages of essential items and discomfort for devotees. Yadav stresses the need for competent leadership to manage the situation, expressing concern over stranded visitors and insufficient support for essential workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-02-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:19 IST
Chaos in Prayagraj: Traffic Turmoil Disrupts Maha Kumbh Mela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, blasted the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday for the severe traffic congestion disrupting the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. He claimed that the logjam has led to a shortage of essential commodities, leaving many devotees visiting the Mela inconvenienced.

Criticizing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav remarked that no responsible officials were overseeing the situation. Yadav stated that the chief minister and several key ministers have proved ineffective as the jammed roads impede the availability of food grains, medicines, and fuel. He described the condition of exhausted devotees and residents as worsening hourly.

Yadav's call for competent leadership and claims of increased chaos were supported by a video shared on social media. The video featured affected people speaking out about the crisis. Amid traffic jams, stranded individuals, especially women, face inadequate facilities to meet essential needs. Yadav also highlighted the neglect shown towards constables and sanitation workers and lamented the insufficient ground-level action by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
2
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
3
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
4
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Financial Resilience: The Future of Disaster Risk Financing in the Philippines

The Markets and Competition Policy Toolkit: A Blueprint for Fair Trade and Economic Growth

Sustainability Disclosure for SMEs: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities

Kenya’s Path to Economic Growth: Strengthening Productive Capacities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025