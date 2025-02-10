Ed Sheeran's Unforgettable Telugu Serenade at Bengaluru Concert

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran delivered a surprising treat for fans at his second consecutive Bengaluru concert, performing the Telugu song 'Chuttamalle' alongside Indian singer Shilpa Rao. Known for chart-toppers like 'Shape of You,' the Grammy-winning artist embraced this cross-cultural collaboration.

The duet, from the 2024 film 'Devara' featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, showcased Sheeran singing in Telugu, much to his audience's delight. Sheeran praised Rao, famed for hits such as 'Malang' and 'Bulleya,' on Instagram, calling it a privilege to share the stage and learn a new language.

Reactions flooded social media, with Jr NTR noting that 'music has no boundaries,' and Janhvi Kapoor expressing thrill at the collaboration. The performance is part of Sheeran's India visit for his Mathematics Tour, set to conclude in Delhi-NCR on February 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)