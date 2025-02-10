Soaring Stars: Aero India 2025 Opens with Spectacular Aerial Displays

The skies over Yelahanka Air Force Station in India roared with the onset of Aero India 2025, the 15th edition of this premier biennial airshow. The Indian Air Force's aircraft demonstrated breathtaking maneuvers, captivating the audience with their aerial prowess.

Highlighting the event, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh joined the Tejas formation, an indigenously developed combat aircraft by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The show also featured the Shakti formation, piloted by women in Rafale jets, emphasizing women's growing significance in the Indian Air Force.

Notably, this year's show marks the historic participation of two fifth-generation fighter aircraft, the Russian Su-57 and American F-35 Lightning II, underscoring significant strides in global defense collaboration. The five-day event remains a pivotal platform for showcasing technological advancements in the aerospace sector.

