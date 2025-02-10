Left Menu

Soaring Stars: Aero India 2025 Opens with Spectacular Aerial Displays

Aero India 2025 kicked off with thrilling aerial displays by the Indian Air Force at Yelahanka Air Force Station. The five-day expo, one of Asia's largest, features advanced aircraft, including American F-35 and Russian Su-57. Female pilots showcased their growing role, highlighting global defence collaborations.

Soaring Stars: Aero India 2025 Opens with Spectacular Aerial Displays
The skies over Yelahanka Air Force Station in India roared with the onset of Aero India 2025, the 15th edition of this premier biennial airshow. The Indian Air Force's aircraft demonstrated breathtaking maneuvers, captivating the audience with their aerial prowess.

Highlighting the event, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh joined the Tejas formation, an indigenously developed combat aircraft by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The show also featured the Shakti formation, piloted by women in Rafale jets, emphasizing women's growing significance in the Indian Air Force.

Notably, this year's show marks the historic participation of two fifth-generation fighter aircraft, the Russian Su-57 and American F-35 Lightning II, underscoring significant strides in global defense collaboration. The five-day event remains a pivotal platform for showcasing technological advancements in the aerospace sector.

