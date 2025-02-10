Temple Priest Under Siege: A Controversial Stand for Faith
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan condemned the attack on a temple priest in Telangana by a mob claiming loyalty to the Ikshvaku clan. The incident, seen as an assault on efforts to protect the Hindu faith, prompted demands for serious government action and identification of the ringleader.
An alarming incident involving an alleged mob attack on a temple priest has ignited widespread condemnation. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan described the attack in Telangana as highly unfortunate.
The priest, C S Rangarajan, reported that around 20 individuals, asserting descent from the Ikshvaku clan, forced entry into his home and physically assaulted him. Kalyan emphasized that this attack targets more than just an individual—it challenges the preservation of the Hindu faith as well.
Kalyan urged swift action from the Telangana police to identify and penalize those responsible, particularly the leader of the mob, asserting that the government must take the incident seriously to prevent future occurrences.
