Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: The New Hub for AVGC-XR Innovation

Madhya Pradesh has introduced its AVGC-XR policy to attract Rs 2,000 crore in investments and create over 20,000 jobs by 2029. The policy aims to position the state as a leading hub for creative digital content, offering fiscal incentives, skills development, and infrastructure to foster growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:49 IST
Madhya Pradesh: The New Hub for AVGC-XR Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government is making significant strides to position itself as a leader in the digital content landscape with its newly launched AVGC-XR policy. Aiming to attract Rs 2,000 crore in investments and create more than 20,000 jobs, the initiative aligns with national goals for technological and digital advancement.

The policy offers an integrated approach combining fiscal incentives, skill development, and infrastructure to create a thriving ecosystem for animation, VFX, gaming, comics, and extended reality. This development is expected to expand the state's existing IT and media strengths, transforming Madhya Pradesh into a one-stop destination for digital and creative industries.

Anchored by a new 20-acre AVGC Media Park, the policy offers competitive advantages such as plug-and-play production spaces and single-window clearance systems to attract businesses. As Madhya Pradesh aligns with India's focus on innovation, it aims to set new benchmarks in the global AVGC landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025