Madhya Pradesh: The New Hub for AVGC-XR Innovation

The Madhya Pradesh government is making significant strides to position itself as a leader in the digital content landscape with its newly launched AVGC-XR policy. Aiming to attract Rs 2,000 crore in investments and create more than 20,000 jobs, the initiative aligns with national goals for technological and digital advancement.

The policy offers an integrated approach combining fiscal incentives, skill development, and infrastructure to create a thriving ecosystem for animation, VFX, gaming, comics, and extended reality. This development is expected to expand the state's existing IT and media strengths, transforming Madhya Pradesh into a one-stop destination for digital and creative industries.

Anchored by a new 20-acre AVGC Media Park, the policy offers competitive advantages such as plug-and-play production spaces and single-window clearance systems to attract businesses. As Madhya Pradesh aligns with India's focus on innovation, it aims to set new benchmarks in the global AVGC landscape.

