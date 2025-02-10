Madhya Pradesh: The New Hub for AVGC-XR Innovation
Madhya Pradesh has introduced its AVGC-XR policy to attract Rs 2,000 crore in investments and create over 20,000 jobs by 2029. The policy aims to position the state as a leading hub for creative digital content, offering fiscal incentives, skills development, and infrastructure to foster growth.
The Madhya Pradesh government is making significant strides to position itself as a leader in the digital content landscape with its newly launched AVGC-XR policy. Aiming to attract Rs 2,000 crore in investments and create more than 20,000 jobs, the initiative aligns with national goals for technological and digital advancement.
The policy offers an integrated approach combining fiscal incentives, skill development, and infrastructure to create a thriving ecosystem for animation, VFX, gaming, comics, and extended reality. This development is expected to expand the state's existing IT and media strengths, transforming Madhya Pradesh into a one-stop destination for digital and creative industries.
Anchored by a new 20-acre AVGC Media Park, the policy offers competitive advantages such as plug-and-play production spaces and single-window clearance systems to attract businesses. As Madhya Pradesh aligns with India's focus on innovation, it aims to set new benchmarks in the global AVGC landscape.
