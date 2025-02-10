A Faithful Legacy: Remembering Kameshwar Chaupal

Dattatreya Hosabale, RSS general secretary, expressed sorrow over the death of BJP leader Kameshwar Chaupal on Monday, highlighting Chaupal's enduring dedication to the Ram temple project in Ayodhya.

Chaupal, a key VHP figure who participated in laying the first brick for the temple in 1989, recently passed away at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after suffering from a lingering illness.

In a statement, Hosabale described Chaupal's passing as a deep loss for Ram devotees, acknowledging his unwavering religious commitment and service to the temple trust. Over the weekend, Hosabale paid respects at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)