Exploring Faith's Dual Nature: Sudipto Sen on 'Charak: Fair of Faith'

Renowned film director Sudipto Sen, famed for works such as 'The Kerala Story' and 'Bastar: The Naxal Story', delves into the intriguing subject of faith in his latest film, 'Charak: Fair of Faith'. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sen disclosed how this project aims to scrutinize the intricate balance between belief and superstition. 'Faith', Sen noted, 'is a powerful force that often compels people towards extraordinary actions. It can lead to both creation and destruction.' He remarked that faith is a 'dangerous business' that distances individuals from logic and transforms them into victims.

Sen further elaborated on the cultural backdrop of the film, explaining the significance of the Charak Mela or Charak Fair, celebrated across West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, and Odisha during Chaitra Sankranti. This Tantrik festival, initially marked by human sacrifices, honors deities Maa Kali and Lord Shiva. Despite legal bans, Sen revealed worrisome data suggesting recent incidents of child sacrifice in rural and marginalized communities, underlining urgent discussions on superstition through his film.

Driven by a mission to utilize cinema beyond entertainment, Sen seeks to convey potent social messages, aspiring to transform societal perceptions. 'Charak: Fair of Faith' is taking the global stage at the Berlin International Film Festival, with Sen eager to gauge international reactions. Boasting a vibrant cast including Anjali Patil, Sahidur Rahaman, and others, the film is directed by Shieladitya Moulik and produced by Sen himself.

