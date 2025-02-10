Sky Spectacle: Surya Kiran Dazzles at Aero India 2025
The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force captivated spectators at Aero India 2025 with an impressive aerial display. Performing in Bengaluru, they painted the sky with national colors, marking a significant event for the IAF. The team's precision and rigorous practice shone through their breathtaking formations.
- Country:
- India
The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force took to the skies at Aero India 2025, mesmerizing onlookers with an awe-inspiring performance on the event's opening day.
In a stunning array of formations and highly precise manoeuvres, the team adorned the Bengaluru skies with the vibrant hues of the national flag, delivering a moment of immense pride for India and its aviation forces.
Captain Ajay Dasarathi, the team leader, emphasized the dedication and rigorous training behind their seamless displays, revealing that each pilot undergoes an extensive six-month preparation cycle, involving up to 60 sorties before the display season kicks off.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurls national flag at Republic Day celebrations in college at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra.
President Droupadi Murmu unfurls national flag on 76th Republic Day.
Bengaluru Jawans Dominate with Unbroken Winning Streak in World Pickleball League
Thrilling ISL Showdown: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs. Bengaluru FC
Tral Triumphs: National Flag Flies High After 35 Years