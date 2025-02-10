Left Menu

Sky Spectacle: Surya Kiran Dazzles at Aero India 2025

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force captivated spectators at Aero India 2025 with an impressive aerial display. Performing in Bengaluru, they painted the sky with national colors, marking a significant event for the IAF. The team's precision and rigorous practice shone through their breathtaking formations.

Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2025
  • India

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force took to the skies at Aero India 2025, mesmerizing onlookers with an awe-inspiring performance on the event's opening day.

In a stunning array of formations and highly precise manoeuvres, the team adorned the Bengaluru skies with the vibrant hues of the national flag, delivering a moment of immense pride for India and its aviation forces.

Captain Ajay Dasarathi, the team leader, emphasized the dedication and rigorous training behind their seamless displays, revealing that each pilot undergoes an extensive six-month preparation cycle, involving up to 60 sorties before the display season kicks off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

Cook Islands' China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

