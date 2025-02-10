Clash at the Courthouse: The Trial of Salman Rushdie's Alleged Attacker Begins

The trial commenced Monday for Hadi Matar, the man accused of attempting to fatally stab Booker Prize-winning author Salman Rushdie during a lecture in western New York.

Rushdie, who has long faced threats due to his 1989 novel 'The Satanic Verses,' is expected to testify in what will be his first confrontation with his alleged attacker, Matar. The attack left Rushdie partially blind and with lasting injuries.

Matar, accused of attempted murder and assault, pleaded not guilty. Federal authorities assert his actions were driven by a 1989 fatwa endorsed by Hezbollah, setting significant implications for the outcome of this trial, which may last up to 10 days.

