Social Media Influencer Sparks Legal Storm Over Comments on YouTube Show

Social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, known for his massive online following, finds himself at the center of a legal maelstrom following comments made on the YouTube reality show 'India's Got Latent.' Two separate complaints were lodged on Monday in Mumbai by members of both Congress and BJP.

The complaints focus on alleged crass comments made by Allahbadia and others during the show, which have been widely criticized. The show has been under fire for promoting what is described as offensive content, leading Allahbadia to issue a public apology to his nearly 16 million followers.

The BJP's Nilotpal Mrinal Pandey brought the complaint to the Khar police, accusing several involved in the show of derogatory language use, while NSUI member Nikhil Ruparel submitted a case to the Bandra court, citing obscene acts and urging legal inquiry under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)