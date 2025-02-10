Delhi Declares Holiday for Guru Ravidas Jayanti

The Delhi government has officially declared February 12, 2025, as a public holiday in observance of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. This announcement came through an official notification issued by the general administration department on Monday.

The notification stated that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has approved this decision, allowing all government offices, autonomous bodies, and public undertakings under the Delhi government to observe the holiday.

Previously, a restricted holiday for Guru Ravidas Jayanti had been scheduled for November 2024, but this has now been cancelled in light of the new full holiday date.

(With inputs from agencies.)