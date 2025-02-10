Left Menu

Delhi Declares Holiday for Guru Ravidas Jayanti

The Delhi government announced a holiday on February 12, 2025, for Guru Ravidas Jayanti. An official notification from the general administration department stated this decision, replacing the previously planned restricted holiday. All government offices, autonomous bodies, and public undertakings in Delhi will observe this holiday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:18 IST
Delhi Declares Holiday for Guru Ravidas Jayanti
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has officially declared February 12, 2025, as a public holiday in observance of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. This announcement came through an official notification issued by the general administration department on Monday.

The notification stated that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has approved this decision, allowing all government offices, autonomous bodies, and public undertakings under the Delhi government to observe the holiday.

Previously, a restricted holiday for Guru Ravidas Jayanti had been scheduled for November 2024, but this has now been cancelled in light of the new full holiday date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025