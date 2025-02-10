Global Relevance: Lord Ram's Ideals Shine at International Ramayana Conclave
Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh emphasized the global relevance of Lord Ram's ideals at the International Ramayana Conclave. This event aims to preserve and promote Indian culture, inspiring new generations by highlighting the Ramayana's enduring values. A play featuring Ashutosh Rana underscored these themes.
- Country:
- India
During the inauguration of the International Ramayana Conclave at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh emphasized the global relevance of Lord Ram's ideals.
The event, he stated, marks a crucial step toward preserving and promoting Indian culture and heritage. The ideals of Lord Ram resonate worldwide, inspiring new generations to connect with their roots and adopt Ramayana's values.
A highlight of the event was the play 'Hamaare Ram', featuring actor Ashutosh Rana. Attended by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and other dignitaries, the play explored themes of unity and shared joy in the stories of Lord Ram.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's 76th Republic Day: A Showcase of Heritage and Innovation
Naren Gurung: Keeper of Sikkim's Musical Heritage
Honoring Heritage: Hriday Narayan Dixit's Dedication to Culture and Education
India's Heritage on Display: The President's Bodyguard Leads 76th Republic Day Parade
India's 76th Republic Day: Google Doodle Celebrates Heritage