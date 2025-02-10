Global Relevance: Lord Ram's Ideals Shine at International Ramayana Conclave

During the inauguration of the International Ramayana Conclave at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh emphasized the global relevance of Lord Ram's ideals.

The event, he stated, marks a crucial step toward preserving and promoting Indian culture and heritage. The ideals of Lord Ram resonate worldwide, inspiring new generations to connect with their roots and adopt Ramayana's values.

A highlight of the event was the play 'Hamaare Ram', featuring actor Ashutosh Rana. Attended by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and other dignitaries, the play explored themes of unity and shared joy in the stories of Lord Ram.

(With inputs from agencies.)