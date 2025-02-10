Rapper Ye Deactivates Social Media Amid Controversies

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has reportedly deactivated his X account, previously known as Twitter, following a slew of controversial posts, according to The Hollywood Reporter. On December 9, Ye shared antisemitic, misogynistic, and homophobic content and clips from explicit videos, culminating in his announcement of a planned Discord channel launch. His final post suggested that his platform activity was being restricted.

The post, filled with frustration, read, 'MY TWITTER REACH HAS BEEN LIMITED SO I AM NOT ALLOWED TO TREND DOING SUPER BOWL I AM SETTING UP A DISCORD CHANNEL ON MY WEBSITE WELCOME TO AMERICA.' Subsequent confirmation by Milo Yiannopoulos, associated with Ye's Yeezy brand, indicated that Ye had indeed deactivated his X account. Inquiries about the situation are being directed to Yiannopoulos's firm, Tarantula.

This move came shortly after Ye's surprise Super Bowl commercial aired nationwide. The ad claimed Ye spent his entire production budget on dental work and had to film the ad using an iPhone, urging viewers to visit his website, Yeezy.com. Additionally, Ye used his platform to implore former President Donald Trump to intervene in the case of music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who faces charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. Ye criticized Hollywood figures for their silence on Combs's arrest and advocated for his release, addressing Trump in a post saying, 'Donald Trump, PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF.'

