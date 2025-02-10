Left Menu

Rapper Ye Deactivates Social Media Amid Controversies

Rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, deactivates his X account after posting controversial content, including antisemitic and misogynistic messages. His departure follows an unusual Super Bowl ad and a plea for Trump to aid imprisoned Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:00 IST
Rapper Ye Deactivates Social Media Amid Controversies
Kanye West (Photo/instagram/@kanyewestbianca). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has reportedly deactivated his X account, previously known as Twitter, following a slew of controversial posts, according to The Hollywood Reporter. On December 9, Ye shared antisemitic, misogynistic, and homophobic content and clips from explicit videos, culminating in his announcement of a planned Discord channel launch. His final post suggested that his platform activity was being restricted.

The post, filled with frustration, read, 'MY TWITTER REACH HAS BEEN LIMITED SO I AM NOT ALLOWED TO TREND DOING SUPER BOWL I AM SETTING UP A DISCORD CHANNEL ON MY WEBSITE WELCOME TO AMERICA.' Subsequent confirmation by Milo Yiannopoulos, associated with Ye's Yeezy brand, indicated that Ye had indeed deactivated his X account. Inquiries about the situation are being directed to Yiannopoulos's firm, Tarantula.

This move came shortly after Ye's surprise Super Bowl commercial aired nationwide. The ad claimed Ye spent his entire production budget on dental work and had to film the ad using an iPhone, urging viewers to visit his website, Yeezy.com. Additionally, Ye used his platform to implore former President Donald Trump to intervene in the case of music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who faces charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. Ye criticized Hollywood figures for their silence on Combs's arrest and advocated for his release, addressing Trump in a post saying, 'Donald Trump, PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025