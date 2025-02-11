Left Menu

Ed Sheeran's Street Show Stopped, Rushdie Attack Trial Begins, Kendrick Rocks Super Bowl

Ed Sheeran's Bangalore street concert was halted by police, sparking backlash. Salman Rushdie's attacker went on trial in New York, with details of the 2022 knife attack shared. Kendrick Lamar electrified the Super Bowl with his hit 'Not Like Us', introduced by Samuel L. Jackson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 02:30 IST
Ed Sheeran's Street Show Stopped, Rushdie Attack Trial Begins, Kendrick Rocks Super Bowl
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British singer Ed Sheeran's spontaneous street concert in Bengaluru was abruptly stopped by police, sparking outrage among fans. The singer later clarified the situation. Sheeran was performing on a pavement, dressed casually, ahead of his scheduled concert.

Meanwhile, a jury in New York heard harrowing details of a knife attack on author Salman Rushdie at a 2022 lecture. The prosecutor recounted the dramatic seconds leading to the attack, detailing the actions of defendant Hadi Matar.

At the Super Bowl, rapper Kendrick Lamar captivated the audience with his performance of the song 'Not Like Us'. Lamar was introduced by actor Samuel L. Jackson, and the performance featured vibrant choreography and highlighted his album 'GNX'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025