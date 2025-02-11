Ed Sheeran's Street Show Stopped, Rushdie Attack Trial Begins, Kendrick Rocks Super Bowl
Ed Sheeran's Bangalore street concert was halted by police, sparking backlash. Salman Rushdie's attacker went on trial in New York, with details of the 2022 knife attack shared. Kendrick Lamar electrified the Super Bowl with his hit 'Not Like Us', introduced by Samuel L. Jackson.
British singer Ed Sheeran's spontaneous street concert in Bengaluru was abruptly stopped by police, sparking outrage among fans. The singer later clarified the situation. Sheeran was performing on a pavement, dressed casually, ahead of his scheduled concert.
Meanwhile, a jury in New York heard harrowing details of a knife attack on author Salman Rushdie at a 2022 lecture. The prosecutor recounted the dramatic seconds leading to the attack, detailing the actions of defendant Hadi Matar.
At the Super Bowl, rapper Kendrick Lamar captivated the audience with his performance of the song 'Not Like Us'. Lamar was introduced by actor Samuel L. Jackson, and the performance featured vibrant choreography and highlighted his album 'GNX'.
(With inputs from agencies.)