Rising Stars Vie for Lead in 'Legally Blonde' Prequel

Amazon MGM Studios and Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine are nearing a decision for the lead role in the 'Legally Blonde' prequel series. Actresses Madison Wolfe and Lexi Minetree are top contenders for the role of young Elle Woods. An official casting decision is expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 10:19 IST
A still from 'Legally Blonde' (Photo/Instagram/@legallyblondemovies). Image Credit: ANI
Amazon MGM Studios and Hello Sunshine, led by Reese Witherspoon, are close to finalizing their selection for the starring role in the eagerly awaited 'Legally Blonde' prequel series. According to sources from Deadline, actresses Madison Wolfe and Lexi Minetree are currently top contenders for the iconic role of Elle Woods, a character that catapulted Witherspoon to fame in the early 2000s.

Despite the extensive casting drive that drew numerous hopefuls, no official announcement has been made yet. Insiders suggest a decision is imminent, given that Witherspoon has been actively engaged in the audition process, reportedly reviewing many audition tapes over the past months.

In a recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' Witherspoon expressed her admiration for the young actresses involved in the casting, noting their impressive performances. The inspiration for this prequel came from Netflix's 'Wednesday,' driving Witherspoon's desire to delve into Elle Woods' life before her college years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

