Entertainment Highlights: Record Super Bowl Viewership, Ed Sheeran's Street Gig Halted, and More

This summary provides a snapshot of the latest in entertainment news. Notable highlights include Fox Sports' announcement of a record 126 million viewers for the Super Bowl, police halting Ed Sheeran's impromptu concert in India, a knife attack on Salman Rushdie, and Kendrick Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 10:26 IST
Entertainment news is buzzing with major developments this week. On Sunday, 126 million Americans tuned in to watch the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in what Fox Sports describes as a record-breaking Super Bowl broadcast.

In Bengaluru, India, police stopped British pop star Ed Sheeran's surprise street performance, turning excitement to disappointment for many local fans. Sheeran later clarified the situation to address fan concerns.

Meanwhile, the trial of Hadi Matar, the man accused of attacking author Salman Rushdie, continues. The accused reportedly stabbed Rushdie over a dozen times at a New York lecture in 2022. Additionally, Kendrick Lamar delivered an electrifying Super Bowl performance with his hit "Not Like Us," captivating audiences worldwide.

