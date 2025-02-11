Left Menu

When Icons Collide: Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran's Unforgettable Scooter Ride

A heartwarming video featuring Indian singer Arijit Singh giving British star Ed Sheeran a scooter ride is going viral. Captured in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, it shows Sheeran, who is touring India, enjoying the ride sans security. The clip has captivated fans worldwide.

Updated: 11-02-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 11:24 IST
When Icons Collide: Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran's Unforgettable Scooter Ride
  • India

A viral video capturing a unique moment between Indian singer Arijit Singh and British musician Ed Sheeran has taken social media by storm. The clip, described by fans as 'wholesome', features Singh giving Sheeran a scooter ride through the streets of Jiaganj in Murshidabad, West Bengal.

Details about the video, such as the exact time and location, remain unverified. However, it highlights an unexpected, candid interaction between the artists, showcasing Sheeran's embrace of local culture during his India tour, which he began on January 30 in Pune and concludes on February 15 in Delhi-NCR.

The unaccompanied duo has been praised for their down-to-earth camaraderie, with their impromptu ride being described online as 'legendary' and 'humble'. This scooter ride follows their previous collaboration last year in London, where Sheeran joined Singh on stage for a performance of 'Perfect'.

