Revolutionizing Space: Deployer S.A.R.A.T.H.I's Role in Breaking Barriers

Deployer S.A.R.A.T.H.I is a cutting-edge CubeSat separation system designed by Space Kidz India to simplify satellite launch mechanisms. Founded by Srimathy Kesan, the startup empowers women, particularly through Missions like ShaktiSAT, enabling girls globally to partake in satellite-building projects. The innovative deployer model promises economical and efficient space solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a breakthrough for space technology, Deployer S.A.R.A.T.H.I, a CubeSat separation system developed by Space Kidz India, is set to transform satellite launches. The deployer, designed to economize and simplify satellite ejection, is the brainchild of Srimathy Kesan, who founded her startup with a focus on empowering women and youth in space science.

The innovative technology garnered attention at Aero India 2025, where Kesan's Deployer X system won acclaim for its efficiency and economic potential. The deployer's unique design dramatically reduces mass, offering more cost-effective satellite deployment solutions, primarily focusing on CubeSats lacking traditional adaptors.

Kesan's drive goes beyond engineering, advocating for gender equality in the sector. Her initiative, Mission ShaktiSAT, engages thousands of girls worldwide in satellite construction, fostering inclusivity in a male-dominated field. With plans for larger deployer models underway, Kesan is paving the way for future innovations and enhanced global participation in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

