Prayagraj's Traffic Strategy for Maghi Purnima Festivities

In preparation for Maghi Purnima, marking the conclusion of the Kalpvas tradition, the Prayagraj administration has devised a comprehensive traffic plan. The decision, effective from 4 am Tuesday, aims to accommodate the influx of over 10 lakh devotees drawn to the Maha Kumbh since January 13.

The city has been designated as a 'no vehicle zone' from 5 pm on Tuesday, ensuring the safety and orderly passage of worshippers to the sacred Sangam for ritual bathing. Emergency and essential services remain exempt from this restriction, according to officials.

The administration's statement emphasized the collaborative effort to minimize disruption, including allocated parking zones for convenience and the temporary shift of secondary schools to online classes to avoid traffic chaos. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for strict measures to counter misinformation during this period of soaring devotional activities.

