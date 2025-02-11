Left Menu

Celebrated Marathi Writer Raosaheb Borade Passes Away at 84

Renowned Marathi writer Raosaheb Rangrao Borade passed away at 84 due to a prolonged illness in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. With over 30 books and plays to his name, Borade served as the principal of Deogiri College and was a significant figure in Marathi literature, recently receiving the Vinda Karandikar Lifetime Achievement Award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:50 IST
Celebrated Marathi Writer Raosaheb Borade Passes Away at 84
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Marathi writer Raosaheb Rangrao Borade has died at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, as confirmed by family sources.

Born in Katgaon village, Latur district, in 1940, Borade authored over 30 acclaimed books and plays. His significant contributions to Marathi literature left an indelible mark, earning him widespread recognition.

After serving as the principal at Deogiri College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Borade retired and went on to become the president of the Maharashtra Rajya Sahitya Sanskriti Mahamandal in 2000. Recently, he was honored with the prestigious Vinda Karandikar Lifetime Achievement Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Cost of Informality: How It Shapes Business Growth

Shaping the Future: How Economic Transformation Can Drive Inclusive Growth

Africa’s Growth in Flux: Challenges, Resilience & Future Prospects

Unveiling Multidimensional Poverty in the EU: A Deeper Look Beyond Income

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025