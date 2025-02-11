Celebrated Marathi Writer Raosaheb Borade Passes Away at 84

Renowned Marathi writer Raosaheb Rangrao Borade has died at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, as confirmed by family sources.

Born in Katgaon village, Latur district, in 1940, Borade authored over 30 acclaimed books and plays. His significant contributions to Marathi literature left an indelible mark, earning him widespread recognition.

After serving as the principal at Deogiri College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Borade retired and went on to become the president of the Maharashtra Rajya Sahitya Sanskriti Mahamandal in 2000. Recently, he was honored with the prestigious Vinda Karandikar Lifetime Achievement Award.

