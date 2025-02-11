Maha Kumbh 2023: A Record-Breaking Spiritual Gathering at Sangam
Over 45 crore people have visited the Maha Kumbh at Sangam since its commencement on January 13. With the festival concluding on February 26, attendance is projected to reach nearly 55 crore. Political luminaries and celebrities alike have participated in this sacred event.
As the Maha Kumbh 2023 draws to a close, the Uttar Pradesh government reports an impressive turnout of over 45 crore devotees at Sangam since January 13.
Scheduled to end on February 26, the anticipated footfall is expected to reach nearly 55 crore, with significant participation on days like Mauni Amavasya attracting 8 crore attendees.
Notable figures including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and celebrities such as Bollywood's Anupam Kher took part in the spiritual event, highlighting its cross-sectional appeal.
