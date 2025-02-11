Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2023: A Record-Breaking Spiritual Gathering at Sangam

Over 45 crore people have visited the Maha Kumbh at Sangam since its commencement on January 13. With the festival concluding on February 26, attendance is projected to reach nearly 55 crore. Political luminaries and celebrities alike have participated in this sacred event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:20 IST
Maha Kumbh 2023: A Record-Breaking Spiritual Gathering at Sangam
  • Country:
  • India

As the Maha Kumbh 2023 draws to a close, the Uttar Pradesh government reports an impressive turnout of over 45 crore devotees at Sangam since January 13.

Scheduled to end on February 26, the anticipated footfall is expected to reach nearly 55 crore, with significant participation on days like Mauni Amavasya attracting 8 crore attendees.

Notable figures including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and celebrities such as Bollywood's Anupam Kher took part in the spiritual event, highlighting its cross-sectional appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Cost of Informality: How It Shapes Business Growth

Shaping the Future: How Economic Transformation Can Drive Inclusive Growth

Africa’s Growth in Flux: Challenges, Resilience & Future Prospects

Unveiling Multidimensional Poverty in the EU: A Deeper Look Beyond Income

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025