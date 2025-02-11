Torrent Group Set to Acquire Majority Stake in Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans, past victors of the Indian Premier League, are poised for a change in ownership as the Torrent Group, an Indian business conglomerate, prepares to take the helm. The group is expected to acquire a significant 67% stake from current owners CVC Capital Partners, who originally invested in the team back in 2021.

This transaction is currently pending approval from the IPL governing council. If granted, it would enable Torrent Group to assume control before the start of the new season on March 21. The shift comes as the lock-in period for CVC Capital Partners as sole owners approaches its conclusion in February 2025, allowing them to sell their stake.

This move reflects Torrent Group's ambitions to penetrate the cricket sector, as evidenced by their previously unsuccessful bids for other franchises. The conglomerate, which holds substantial clout in India's pharmaceutical sector, possesses a notable market valuation of around Rs 41,000 crore.

