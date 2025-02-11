Miami's Floral Frenzy: The Heartbeat of Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day rush is in full bloom at Miami International Airport, where agricultural specialists have processed around 940 million stems of cut flowers. This volume underscores Miami's importance, with 90% of Valentine's flowers in the U.S. arriving through this pivotal hub.

Avianca Cargo, based in Medellín, Colombia, stands as the major supplier, having transported about 18,000 tons of flowers on 300 flights in recent weeks. Senior vice president Diogo Elias noted that during Valentine's season, demand requires them to more than double their capacity.

Airport officials emphasized the enormous scale of this operation, with 1,500 tons arriving daily. The inspections by CBP agriculture specialists ensure that invasive species do not enter the country, a critical process given the historical impact on the U.S. economy and environment.

