Ben Affleck Enlists Kerry Washington and Steven Yeun for New Thriller 'Animals'

In a thrilling directorial venture, Ben Affleck has cast Kerry Washington and Steven Yeun in his latest film, 'Animals'. The movie marks an intense narrative where Affleck himself plays a mayoral candidate whose son is abducted, pushing his family into a whirlwind of political machinations.

The screenplay, originally penned by Connor McIntyre and refined by Billy Ray, places Affleck alongside Washington as his on-screen wife. Gillian Anderson fills the role of a fixer, while Yeun joins as the campaign manager, layering the film with political intrigue and suspense.

Set to shoot in Los Angeles, 'Animals' comes under the production umbrella of Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity, collaborating with Dani Bernfeld, Brad Weston, and Collin Creighton of MakeReady. Additionally, Fifth Season contributes as an executive producer, adding depth to the film's production scale.

