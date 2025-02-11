Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Influencer's Remarks: Government and NCW Seek Action

A controversy surrounds influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks about parents and sex, prompting the Women and Child Development Ministry to request a report from the National Commission for Women (NCW). The NCW called for stricter regulation on OTT platforms to protect society, especially women and children, from obscene content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:09 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Influencer's Remarks: Government and NCW Seek Action
Ranveer Allahbadia (Photo/Instagram/@ranveerallahbadi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of a heated controversy, influencer Ranveer Allahbadia finds himself at the center of outrage due to his offensive remarks about parents and sex. The Women and Child Development Minister, Annapurna Devi, announced that her ministry will request a report from the National Commission for Women (NCW) regarding the issue.

The NCW had earlier appealed to the Information and Broadcasting Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to implement urgent regulatory measures. They expressed grave concerns over the proliferation of obscene material on various OTT platforms and social media streaming sites, demanding stricter guidelines to curtail inappropriate content.

Allahbadia's comments, made on the YouTube reality show "India's Got Latent," sparked widespread backlash. His subsequent apology was coupled with a statement acknowledging that comedy is not his strength. The NCW emphasized the potential negative societal impact of such content and urged for actions aligned with existing legal frameworks to ensure the safety and dignity of women and children online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025