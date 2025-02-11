Controversy Erupts Over Influencer's Remarks: Government and NCW Seek Action

In the midst of a heated controversy, influencer Ranveer Allahbadia finds himself at the center of outrage due to his offensive remarks about parents and sex. The Women and Child Development Minister, Annapurna Devi, announced that her ministry will request a report from the National Commission for Women (NCW) regarding the issue.

The NCW had earlier appealed to the Information and Broadcasting Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to implement urgent regulatory measures. They expressed grave concerns over the proliferation of obscene material on various OTT platforms and social media streaming sites, demanding stricter guidelines to curtail inappropriate content.

Allahbadia's comments, made on the YouTube reality show "India's Got Latent," sparked widespread backlash. His subsequent apology was coupled with a statement acknowledging that comedy is not his strength. The NCW emphasized the potential negative societal impact of such content and urged for actions aligned with existing legal frameworks to ensure the safety and dignity of women and children online.

