Seer's Ultimatum: Declare Cow as 'Rashtra Mata'

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, a prominent religious figure, has presented a 33-day ultimatum to the Indian government, urging a ban on cow slaughter and the designation of the cow as 'Rashtra Mata'. This statement was made during a press interaction at the Shankaracharya Camp in Sector 19.

The spiritual leader emphasized the religious significance of cows, citing scriptures that highlight their sanctity as the abode of 33 crore deities. With this belief, Swami Saraswati has spearheaded a movement to elevate the cow's status over the past year and a half.

The planned 33-day yatra, concluding in Delhi on March 17, is designed to pressurize the central government into action. Swami Saraswati warns of serious consequences if the demand is unmet, questioning the inclusion of the cow in school curriculums while merely categorizing it as an animal.

(With inputs from agencies.)