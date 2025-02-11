Global Puppetry Takes Center Stage at Ishara Festival

The Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival is set to captivate audiences with its 21st edition starting February 21 at the India Habitat Centre. Featuring puppetry traditions from nine countries, including Italy, Mexico, and Russia, the festival promises a rich multicultural experience.

This unique annual event, organized by the Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust, begins with 'Pay Attention to Those Two' by Compagnia La Fabiola from Italy. Founder Dadi Pudumjee highlights it as a truly global gathering, offering fun and insightful performances for all ages.

Running until March 2, the festival will showcase performances such as 'Volar Volar' from Mexico and 'Theatre in the Pocket' from Russia, celebrating puppetry arts and fostering cultural appreciation among visitors from all walks of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)