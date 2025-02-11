Ben Jacoby to Adapt 'Silencer' for Paramount: A Thrilling CIA Espionage Saga Unfolds

Ben Jacoby, known for writing 'The First Omen', is set to adapt Thomas Ray's novella 'Silencer' into a film for Paramount Pictures, according to a report by Deadline. The production will involve Lorenzo di Bonaventura alongside NeoText Corporation, the novella's publisher, with Russell Ackerman, John Schoenfelder, and Jay Schuminsky producing for NeoText. Greg Cohen will supervise development for di Bonaventura Pictures.

The storyline centers on a CIA field agent dispatched to apprehend a legendary CIA target who's eluded capture for decades. This operative, a product of the infamous MK Ultra program, possesses the extraordinary ability to read and erase minds from afar, rendering him an elusive quarry, as per details shared by the outlet.

Jacoby is further cementing his reputation with this adaptation, having co-written 'The Whisper Man', a Netflix and AGBO production of Alex North's novel. His notable works also include the script for 'The First Omen', produced by David S. Goyer, as well as a Netflix adaptation of Michael Lewis' 'Flash Boys'. Jacoby's skill in crafting thrilling narratives was also demonstrated in the crime thriller 'To Catch a Killer', featuring Shailene Woodley and Ben Mendelsohn.

NeoText Corporation is making strategic moves by selling 'H.A.V.E.N.' to Sony Pictures, with Carter Blanchard adapting the sci-fi story. The company is also engaging with Amazon on 'American Criminal', directed by Gavin O'Connor, and 'D.N.A.', in collaboration with Simon Kinberg's Genre Films.

